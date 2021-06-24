People in Real Estate: Laura Hines-Pierce, Dr. Ruth Simmons, Wagner, Booth, Kittleson

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines announced that the board of directors of Hines Global Income Trust has appointed two additions to its board: Laura Hines-Pierce, senior managing director in the Office of the CEO at Hines and Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University, effective immediately. With these two new appointments, Hines-Pierce joins Jeff Hines and David Steinbach as the internal members of the board of directors and Dr. Simmons joins John Niemann, Burt Cabañas and Dougal Cameron as the independent directors. “Dr. Simmons’ and Laura’s board appointments will be instrumental in guiding and propelling Hines Global forward as we navigate the future of real estate,” said Jeff Hines, CEO, director and chairman of the board of directors for Hines Global. “Both women bring an incredible background in operations, innovation and leadership that will be extremely valuable to the board as we continue to oversee the transformational growth at Hines Global. I’m looking forward to having their diverse perspectives and deep understanding of the issues we face in our next chapter.”

The Hines firm has significant experience in this investment space, having sponsored non-listed REITs since 2003.

HOUSTON – Partners Real Estate Company—the holding company of NAI Partners, Partners Capital, and Partners Development—announced that Evan Wagner has joined Partners Development as a Development Manager. n this new role, Mr. Wagner will work directly with Julie Ward, Vice President, to help Partners Development deliver ground-up development investment opportunities and full cycle fee development services, from site selection through building completion.“Evan’s a top talent that we know will help accelerate the growth of our in-house development efforts, and we’re excited to add him to our team,” said Jon Silberman, Managing Partner of Partners Real Estate Company.

DALLAS – Jeff Kittleson has been appointed Managing Director and Retail Major Market Leader for CBRE’s South-Central Division, which includes markets in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, in addition to the Phoenix and Denver markets. Based in Dallas, Kittleson is responsible for leading and growing CBRE’s Retail Advisory & Transaction practice. “We have no doubt that, with Jeff’s experience in the retail real estate industry and at CBRE, he is the right leader for our platform and will help lead CBRE Retail to new heights in the South-Central region, Phoenix and Denver,” said John Morris, Executive Managing Director, Americas Industrial & Logistics and Retail Leader at CBRE.

HOUSTON – Patrinely Group, a national real estate firm based in Houston, announced the addition of Brandon Campbell as Vice President of Asset Management. Based in Dallas, Campbell brings over 15 years of experience in commercial real estate asset management, leasing, acquisition/disposition, underwriting and portfolio/property management.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Offerpad, a leading iBuyer, announced the planned composition of its board of directors following the closing of its merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Co. The board will include: Katie Curnutte – Former SVP of Communications and Public Affairs at Zillow and founding partner of Kingston Marketing Group. Alexander Klabin – Co-chair of Supernova, founder and CEO of Ancient, Executive Chairman of Sotheby’s Financial Services.Ryan O’Hara – Former CEO of Move, Inc. (parent company of Realtor.com). Sheryl Palmer – CEO of Taylor Morrison Home Corp.

DALLAS – Nick Buehner, formerly of Vinson & Elkins, has been named assistant general counsel at Trammell Crow.

HOUSTON – The Jenkins Organization named Barry Graff and Mike Noble as district managers in its RV Resorts division.

DALLAS– Cliff Booth, Westmount Realty Capital’s founder, president and CEO, announced he is assuming a new role as chairman with the firm he founded more than 30 years ago. Brant Brown, Westmount’s long-time chief financial officer and chief operating officer, will now serve as Westmount’s president. With an enhanced focus on company growth, Booth and Brown will continue to capitalize on the significant opportunities the firm has identified in the marketplace.

Images Courtesy Hines.

Caption: (Left) Laura Hines-Pierce, senior managing director in the Office of the CEO at Hines and (right) Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University,

